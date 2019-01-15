Bruce Arians Sees 'Too Much Diva' in Antonio Brown in Steelers Dispute

Arians coached Brown during the wide receiver's first two seasons with the Steelers.

By Jenna West
January 15, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not a fan of the changes he's seen in Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Arians was a guest on ESPN's The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday. When asked by Schefter what he thought of the drama between Brown and the Steelers, Arians spoke frankly on his views of the situation from afar.

"There's too much miscommunication," he said. "Too much diva. I've heard so many stories. I like Antonio. He plays as hard as anybody on Sunday and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

During Arians's tenure as the Steelers' offensive coordinator, the team selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. Arians told Schefter that Brown is different now than when he was a rookie.

"He was the hardest working," Arians said. "He and Emmanuel Sanders, boy they went after it because Mike Tomlin used to tell them, 'two dogs, one bone.' And at that time we had Mike Wallace, Hines Ward, I mean we had a pretty good run for one of them to get on the field. By the end of the season, they were both winning for us to go to the Super Bowl."

The Steelers lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers in February 2011. Arians stayed with the Steelers for another season before becoming the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator.

This season, Brown tallied 104 carries with 1,287 receiving yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns for the Steelers. He missed the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals after opting to sit out of practice during the week and having a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added that he will talk to other players to see how they feel, but it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message