When the Associated Press released its 2019 NFL All-Pro teams on Jan. 4, many reviewing the results grew suspicious of the fact that Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill received six votes as the All-Pro special teamer, even though he rarely played on special teams this year.

According to Pro Football Talk, those suspicions were justified.

The Associated Press confirmed to PFT on Tuesday that the wide receiver was wrongly credited with votes originally given to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, whose special teams play surfaced to the spotlight after he blocked a punt in the team's Week 14 comeback win over the Buccaneers. Taysom more recently converted a fake punt for a first down that helped the Saints defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC's divisional round.

The Associated Press said it was a "clerical mistake" after the ballots were submitted that led to Tyreek being awarded those votes. He actually received no votes on special teams. The Chiefs' wide receiver only played 11% of the team's special teams snaps.

Taysom gained 384 yards on 14 kickoff returns this year and led the Saints with 343 special teams reps (80.1%). The New Orleans special teamer did not make the All-Pro team.