Report: Chiefs Safety Eric Berry Expected to Play in AFC Championship vs. Patriots

Berry has played in just two games this season due to a heel injury. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 18, 2019

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play in the AFC Championship on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Berry was a full participant in Kansas City's practice on Wednesday.

Berry played in just two games this season as he battled a heel injury. The three-time All-Pro suited up in Weeks 14 and 15, but was ruled inactive in the final two weeks of the regular season as well as Kansas City's win over Indianapolis in the AFC Divisional Round. 

The Chiefs allowed 25.3 points per game with Berry out of the lineup in 2018, a mark that would rank No. 23 in the NFL.

Berry will attempt to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET. 

 

