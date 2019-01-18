Eagles QB Nick Foles Passes on Potential Retirement: 'I'm Really Loving Playing This Game'

Foles' bid for a second-straight Super Bowl ended with a loss to the Saints in the NFC divisional round. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 18, 2019

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hasn't been shy about his retirement consideration before joining the Chiefs in 2016. But don't expect the Super Bowl LII MVP to follow through on the idea any time soon. 

Foles discussed the idea of retirement on Friday with the Philadelphia Enquirer's Zach Berman

"Right now, I'm really loving playing this game," Foles said. "Being a part of a locker room like this has energized me... I'm really starting to understand how I want to play this game. My game's changed, seeing it, seeing what's important."

Foles followed his Super Bowl MVP campaign in 2018 with four victories in five regular-season starts. The Arizona product completed 72.3% of passes, throwing for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns. Foles threw for 201 yards and one touchdown in Philadelphia's 20-14 loss to New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round. 

The Eagles' playoff starter could have a new home in 2019. Philadelphia has a team option for Foles, but at $20 million, the organization is likely to stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback while finding a new home for the Super Bowl hero. Foles could be dealt from Philadelphia via trade or released into free agency.

