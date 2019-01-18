Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was named the new head football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, the school announced Friday.

Dilfer replaces Scott Tillman, who resigned at the end of this season. Tillman served as Lipscomb's head coach for five years, leading the Mustangs to six straight playoff appearances. He went 35–32 during his tenure with the school, according to The Tennessean.

Dilfer's daughter, Delaney, is a high school junior and committed last fall to playing college volleyball at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

The Pro Bowler played in the NFL for 13 seasons, winning Super Bowl XXXV in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens. Dilfer threw for 20,158 career yards and spent the first six seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent time with the Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and others. After retiring in 2007, Dilfer worked as an analyst for NFL Network and ESPN.