Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh Reach Agreement on Contract Extension

Baltimore has reached the playoffs seven times in 11 seasons with Harbaugh. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 19, 2019

The Ravens have agreed to a contract extension with head coach John Harbaugh, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Harbaugh previously had one year remaining on his deal before Saturday's extension. The terms and length of the extension are unknown. 

Harbaugh led to Ravens to their first playoff appearance since 2014 this season. Baltimore reached the playoffs seven times in 11 years under Harbaugh, including a victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Baltimore announced Harbaugh would return for 2019 in December. He will now be with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson through at least his third pro season following Saturday's extension. 

The Ravens won the AFC North at 10–6. They lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the AFC wild-card round.  

