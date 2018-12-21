John Harbaugh to Remain Ravens' Coach for 2019 Season

The team is currently working on an extension for Harbaugh.

By Emily Caron
December 21, 2018

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will remain with the team for the 2019 season, the team announced Friday.

The two parties are working on an extension for Harbaugh, whose contract was set to expire after the 2019 season.

Harbaugh, 56, has been the Ravens head coach since Jan. 19, 2008.

The Ravens are 8–6 with two games remaining this season. They are in line to secure the final AFC wild-card spot in the current playoff picture. In his 11 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh has led the team to a 102–72 record and a Super Bowl Championship in 2012.

Baltimore faces the Chargers next on Sunday, Dec. 23. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

