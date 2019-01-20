Watch: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Works Out With Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

The pair was also with Marquise Brown, who has announced he's leaving the Sooners to enter the NFL draft.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

In the latest on the Antonio Brown watch, the Steelers wide receiver posted a video to Twitter of him working out with former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

The pair was also with Marquise Brown, who has announced he's leaving the Sooners to enter the NFL draft. 

Murray, this season's Heisman Trophy winner, declared for the NFL draft last week. But the video adds even more intrigue to the decision because Murray was selected by the Oakland A's with the No. 9 pick in last June's MLB draft. Since the end of Oklahoma's season, rumors have swirled whether he'll pick football or baseball. 

STAPLESKyler Murray Has Two Sports Hanging on His Unique NFL Draft Decision

Brown is the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular-season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 

Earlier Sunday, Brown posted a video of fans at Heinz Field to Instagram, thanking fans but saying it wasn't a goodbye. 

Brown wrote: "One thing I understand about this fan base and that I'll never forget and always appreciate is your passion. Know that it's all love this way and I am forever thankful for #steelernation ! (this is not a goodbye, just a thank u)."

?utm_source=ig_embed

Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July. Last week, Rooney told reporters the Steelers still hadn't spoken with Brown since the season ended.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message