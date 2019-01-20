In the latest on the Antonio Brown watch, the Steelers wide receiver posted a video to Twitter of him working out with former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

The pair was also with Marquise Brown, who has announced he's leaving the Sooners to enter the NFL draft.

Murray, this season's Heisman Trophy winner, declared for the NFL draft last week. But the video adds even more intrigue to the decision because Murray was selected by the Oakland A's with the No. 9 pick in last June's MLB draft. Since the end of Oklahoma's season, rumors have swirled whether he'll pick football or baseball.

Brown is the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular-season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Earlier Sunday, Brown posted a video of fans at Heinz Field to Instagram, thanking fans but saying it wasn't a goodbye.

Brown wrote: "One thing I understand about this fan base and that I'll never forget and always appreciate is your passion. Know that it's all love this way and I am forever thankful for #steelernation ! (this is not a goodbye, just a thank u)."

Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July. Last week, Rooney told reporters the Steelers still hadn't spoken with Brown since the season ended.