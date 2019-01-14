Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Declares for 2019 NFL Draft Despite Oakland A's Contract

Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his one full season as a starting quarterback in college.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2019

After putting together one of the best seasons in recent college football history, Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has declared for the NFL draft.

Despite his potential at the next level, the decision is much more intriguing because Murray was selected by the Oakland A's with the No. 9 pick in last June's MLB draft.

Since the completion of his final college season, rumors have swirled regarding Murray's future endeavors and whether or not he would stick with baseball like he previously stated was his plan or test the waters of the NFL now that his stock had risen.

It was reported last week that the A's expected Murray to declare for the NFL draft, but it appears that decision will simply prolong the uncertainty about what sport he will actually play. He reportedly will not try to play both.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports Murray submitted his draft paperwork to the NFL on Friday.

The A's reportedly met with Murray on Sunday to discuss the NFL draft and his contract with Oakland. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the team and MLB marketing personnel discussed "something creative" with Murray regarding his potential contract and general moneymaking ability if he were to choose baseball.

STAPLES: Kyler Murray Has Two Sports Hanging on His Unique NFL Draft Decision

Slusser also reported there is no specific amount Murray and the team have been discussing despite a report that the former Oklahoma standout was seeking at least $15 million.

Although Murray might not have directly asked for more money, Slusser reports that the A's have talked about trying to put Murray on their 40-man roster so they could pay him more than the $4.66 million signing bonus he got when he was drafted. If Murray were to go to the NFL, he would have to repay the signing bonus.

However, declaring for the NFL draft does not violate the terms of Murray's contract with the A's. Murray is still expected to be at Spring Training starting Feb. 15 though, and if he wanted to attend the NFL combine, he would need to get his deal reconfigured. And any modifications to his deal would require MLB's approval.

Murray has been projected to go anywhere from the first round to the third round in April's NFL draft.

