WATCH: Referees Overturn Muffed Punt Call, Rule Julian Edelman Never Touched Ball

Screenshot via @SINow

The Chiefs had a muffed punt recovery overturned after referees determined Julian Edelman didn't touch the ball. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs had a muffed punt recovery overturned after referees determined Julian Edelman didn't touch the ball in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs, trailing New England with 8:47 left in the game, were forced to punt the ball on 4th-and-8 from their own 27-yard line. Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt kicked the ball 42 yards down the field to the Patriots' 31-yard line, where Edelman was waiting to field the punt. The ball bounced on the turf before it bounced near Edelman's fingertips.

Referees awarded the Chiefs possession on the field before taking it to booth review, where the call was overturned.

The Patriots got the ball back only momentarily. Two plays into New England's ensuing possession, Tom Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen after the ball once again bounced off of Edelman's hands.

Patrick Mahomes found running back Damien Williams for a 23-yard touchdown two plays later, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the night.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message