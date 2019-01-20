The Kansas City Chiefs had a muffed punt recovery overturned after referees determined Julian Edelman didn't touch the ball in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs, trailing New England with 8:47 left in the game, were forced to punt the ball on 4th-and-8 from their own 27-yard line. Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt kicked the ball 42 yards down the field to the Patriots' 31-yard line, where Edelman was waiting to field the punt. The ball bounced on the turf before it bounced near Edelman's fingertips.

Referees awarded the Chiefs possession on the field before taking it to booth review, where the call was overturned.

The Patriots got the ball back only momentarily. Two plays into New England's ensuing possession, Tom Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen after the ball once again bounced off of Edelman's hands.

Patrick Mahomes found running back Damien Williams for a 23-yard touchdown two plays later, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the night.