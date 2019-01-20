Dee Ford Offsides Penalty Negates Chiefs Interception on Late Patriots Touchdown Drive

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chiefs had the chance to put the game away with less than a minute left to play.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford made a costly penalty late in the AFC Championship that cost his team an interception. 

The Patriots, down 28–24 with 54 seconds left to play, were facing a 3rd-and-10 from the Chiefs' 34-yard line with Tom Brady looking to lead his team on his ninth postseason game-winning drive. Brady eyed tight end Rob Gronkowski, but his pass was intercepted. 

The referees threw a penalty on the play, however. Ford was called for lining up in the neutral zone, costing the Chiefs a potential game-clinching interception.

The Patriots ended up scoring to take the lead with less than one minute remaining. The Chiefs kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive to force overtime. 

