WATCH: Patriots Beat Chiefs in Overtime on Rex Burkhead Touchdown, Will Face Rams in Super Bowl

New England is on to the Super Bowl after beating Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

The Patriots beat the Chiefs 37–31 in the AFC Championship in overtime in Kansas City on Sunday to move on to Super Bowl LIII. 

New England will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. 

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led led a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive after New England started with the ball in overtime. Brady went 30–for–46 with 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Rex Burkhead scored a two-yard rush. 

It's the Patriots' third straight appearance in the Super Bowl. 

Earlier Sunday, the NFC Championship also went to overtime before the Rams took down the Saints 26–23 in New Orleans. The home teams had previously won the last 10 championships before Sunday. 

Overtime came after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a late field goal after the Patriots scored a go-ahead touchdown.

