The Rams opened as one-point favorites in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, according to Las Vegas SuperBook. The total, meanwhile, opened at 58.

NFL



Super Bowl LIII

at Atlanta, Georgia



Sunday, February 3, 2019



3:30 pm pacific

New England Patriots 58

Los Angeles Rams -1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019

Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Both teams were underdogs heading into the Conference Championships. The Rams and Patriots were both three-point underdogs.

The Super Bowl LIII line quickly shifted after the Rams opened at -1. The Patriots jumped to 1.5-point favorites within 30 minutes of Las Vegas SuperBook setting the line, with the over/under moving to 59.

New England Patriots -1.5

Los Angeles Rams 59 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019

New England and Los Angeles will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.