Super Bowl LIII Opening Line, Total for Patriots vs. Rams

The Rams opened as favorites, but there's been some early action on both the spread and total. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

The Rams opened as one-point favorites in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, according to Las Vegas SuperBook. The total, meanwhile, opened at 58.

Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

Both teams were underdogs heading into the Conference Championships. The Rams and Patriots were both three-point underdogs. 

The Super Bowl LIII line quickly shifted after the Rams opened at -1. The Patriots jumped to 1.5-point favorites within 30 minutes of Las Vegas SuperBook setting the line, with the over/under moving to 59. 

New England and Los Angeles will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message