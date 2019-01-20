The Rams opened as favorites, but there's been some early action on both the spread and total.
The Rams opened as one-point favorites in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, according to Las Vegas SuperBook. The total, meanwhile, opened at 58.
NFL— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019
Super Bowl LIII
at Atlanta, Georgia
Sunday, February 3, 2019
3:30 pm pacific
New England Patriots 58
Los Angeles Rams -1
Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Both teams were underdogs heading into the Conference Championships. The Rams and Patriots were both three-point underdogs.
The Super Bowl LIII line quickly shifted after the Rams opened at -1. The Patriots jumped to 1.5-point favorites within 30 minutes of Las Vegas SuperBook setting the line, with the over/under moving to 59.
NFL— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019
New England and Los Angeles will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.