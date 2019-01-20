Rams Will Wear Throwback Uniforms at Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Sunday they will be wearing throwback uniforms when the team takes the field for Super Bowl LIII.

Rather than appearing in their current white, gold and navy uniforms, the Rams will don the royal blue, yellow and white classic threads for the big game, bringing back the iconic ensemble the team wore from 1973 to 1999, when The Greatest Show on Turf won Super Bowl XXXIV.

Oh by the way...



🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

The Rams wore the throwback color scheme in five other games in 2018 after the team retired the navy blue and millenium gold jerseys. Los Angeles is currently working on a full rebrand and all-new jerseys to debut in 2020.

"Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms," team COO Kevin Demoff said to Rams.com in July. "We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future."

The Rams earned a 26–23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game on Sunday and will play for their second Super Bowl ring in franchise history on Feb. 3.