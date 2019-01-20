Watch: Tom Brady's AFC Championship Hype Video Will Make You Want to Root for New England

Tom Brady is playing in his 13th AFC championship game on Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 20, 2019

Love him or hate him, you have to respect Tom Brady.

And on Sunday, the Patriots quarterback will play in his 13th AFC championship in his 19-year career.

Sunday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs will be the eighth straight AFC championship for the Patriots, and ahead of that contest, Brady wanted to help get the fans excited for the occasion.

So, thanks to the help of fellow Boston sports legends Paul Pierce, David Ortiz and Zdeno Chara, Brady put together a video to get people pumped.

If the Patriots win Sunday, Brady will reach his ninth Super Bowl. He is currently 5-3 in those championship contests.

With a trip to Super Bowl LIII, Brady will reach a third consecutive Super Bowl for the first time in his career and give himself a chance to break a tie with Charles Haley as the players with the most Super Bowl rings.

