Love him or hate him, you have to respect Tom Brady.

And on Sunday, the Patriots quarterback will play in his 13th AFC championship in his 19-year career.

Sunday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs will be the eighth straight AFC championship for the Patriots, and ahead of that contest, Brady wanted to help get the fans excited for the occasion.

So, thanks to the help of fellow Boston sports legends Paul Pierce, David Ortiz and Zdeno Chara, Brady put together a video to get people pumped.

Tom Brady knows hype videos 👀



Pats-Chiefs set to kick off at 6:40pm ET pic.twitter.com/ETPYfC9rSB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2019

If the Patriots win Sunday, Brady will reach his ninth Super Bowl. He is currently 5-3 in those championship contests.

With a trip to Super Bowl LIII, Brady will reach a third consecutive Super Bowl for the first time in his career and give himself a chance to break a tie with Charles Haley as the players with the most Super Bowl rings.