Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 37–31 in the AFC Championship game.

For some on the team, it will be their first time on the big stage. For Brady, 2019 will mark his ninth Super Bowl appearance, one that might just land him his sixth title win.

Since entering the league as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady has grown into arguably one of the best if not the best quarterbacks of all time, thanks in part to his 5–3 Super Bowl record. Brady is one of only two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl in their first season as a starter, accomplishing that feat when the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXVI for his first ring.

Despite missing the playoffs in the following season, Brady led New England to back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004 with wins over the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

The Patriots lost their next two Super Bowl appearances after the 2007 and 2011 seasons, both against the New York Giants. Brady's fourth ring came after the Patriots pulled off a 28–24 win over the defending champions Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. His latest championship victory came after the Falcons blew a 28–3 lead in the fourth quarter, allowing Brady to lead New England to a 34–28 overtime win.

The Patriots fell 41–33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. Here's a look at all of Brady's Super Bowl appearances.

XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (Feb. 3, 2019)

Brady will have a chance at his sixth Super Bowl win when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.