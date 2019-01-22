UMass WR Says He's Run a 4.26 Hand-Timed 40-Yard Dash

Isabella also said he is preparing for the NFL Combine by training with Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 22, 2019

University of Massachusetts's Andy Isabella will be one of the top wide receivers that scouts, general managers and coaches will be watching carefully during the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26.

He might also be one of the fastest.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's exhibition game, Isabella said he's run a 4.26 hand-timed 40-yard dash during training sessions, which are held with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss at The Applied Science and Performance Institute in Florida.

Isabella added that he's also had several times in the 4.3 range.

If Isabella's accounts are accurate, the senior wideout's hand-timed run is just .04 seconds behind wide receiver John Ross's hand-timed 40 at the 2017 NFL combine. Ross made history that year by running a 4.22 official 40-yard dash, breaking Chris Johnson's previous record of 4.24 seconds.

A 5'8", 186-pound wideout, Isabella has already been dubbed the "Julio Jones of slot receiver prospects." Isabella ran track in high school in Ohio before joining the Minutemen. In 12 games this season, Isabella had 102 catches for an FBS-best 1,698 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

The 2019 Senior Bowl is set to kick off on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 

 

 

