CBS Rejects Medical Marijuana Commercial Proposed for Super Bowl LIII

The ad was pitched by the cannabis company Acreage Holdings.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 22, 2019

As the nation continues to reshape its laws and views regarding marijuana, Super Bowl LIII will remain weed free.

According to Craig Giammona of Bloomberg, CBS rejected a proposed ad for the Super Bowl that was going to focus on legalizing medical marijuana.

The outline for the commercial was pitched by Acreage Holdings, one of the most valuable cannabis companies in the country that operates in about 15 states. The spot was going to focus on a veteran dealing with combat injuries and a child who suffers from seizures. The goal was to "create an advocacy campaign for constituents who are being lost in the dialogue," Acreage president George Allen told Bloomberg.

The ad was geared to be a "call to political action" and not just a promotion for Acreage Holdings.

CBS did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment on Monday, which was a national holiday.

The network will broadcast Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3.

