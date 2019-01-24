Panthers QB Cam Newton Underwent Arthroscopic Surgery on Right Shoulder

Newton missed the final two games of the regular season with shoulder soreness.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 24, 2019

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday.

The surgery was performed by team physician Dr. Pat Connor. The Panthers said Newton's rehabilitation process will begin immediately, though no timetable for recovery was provided.

Thursday's surgery marks Newton's second in three years. The eight-year quarterback underwent surgery to fix a partially-torn rotator cuff in March 2017.

Newton was added to the team's weekly injury report in Week 8 and missed the final two games of the 2018 season with shoulder soreness. The Panthers finished the year 7–9 and third in the NFC South.

Newton completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions before he was sidelined by his shoulder.

