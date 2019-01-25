Chad Johnson Says He Saw the FBI Arrest Trump Aide Roger Stone at 6 a.m.

“FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog,” Ochocinco wrote.

By Dan Gartland
January 25, 2019

FBI agents arrested Roger Stone, an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, at his Fort Lauderdale home before sunrise Friday on seven charges relating to the 2016 presidential campaign. Agents wearing bulletproof vests knocked on his door at around 6 a.m. and whisked Stone away to a federal courthouse, where he is expected to appear before a judge later Friday.

By now you’re surely screaming, “Stick to sports! I thought this was Sports Illustrated!” Ah ha, but there is a sports connection: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson says he saw the whole thing go down. 

I wonder if Ochocinco had any idea who Stone was, or if he just knew him as “my neighbor Roger” and didn’t realize that he’d been under FBI investigation for a long time. Does Johnson randomly knock on Stone’s door to challenge him to a game of FIFA? Did Stone water Johnson’s plants when he was off playing semi-pro ball in Mexico last year

Johnson is right, though. You usually only see this kind of stuff in the movies. The inevitable movie about this particular period in American history would be incomplete without the scene of geared-up FBI agents pounding on Stone’s door while Ochocinco jogs by his house.

 

