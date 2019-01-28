The NFL will kick off celebration of its 100th anniversary seven months ahead of schedule with an ambitious Super Bowl commercial to air on Sunday.

According to USA Today's Josh Peter, the 90-second ad features 44 retired and active players who turn a fany ballroom into a football frenzy.

The all-star cast includes Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Von Miller, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning.

Bradshaw is seen slinging a football 40 yards across the ballroom and hitting a chandelier, while Lynch appears to the black-tie affair in a black Beast Mode track suit and black beanie.

Roger Goodell is also featured in the ad and is seen welcoming guests to the 100th season banquet before Lynch digs his finger into a cake and starts the mayhem by knocking a football loose.

The commercial was directed by Friday Night Lights' Peter Berg and will run throughout the NFL's 100th season in 2019.