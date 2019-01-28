NFL to Release 100th Anniversary Celebration Super Bowl Commercial with Current, Former Stars

The all-star cast features 44 retired and active players.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 28, 2019

The NFL will kick off celebration of its 100th anniversary seven months ahead of schedule with an ambitious Super Bowl commercial to air on Sunday.

According to USA Today's Josh Peter, the 90-second ad features 44 retired and active players who turn a fany ballroom into a football frenzy.

The all-star cast includes Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Von Miller, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning.

Bradshaw is seen slinging a football 40 yards across the ballroom and hitting a chandelier, while Lynch appears to the black-tie affair in a black Beast Mode track suit and black beanie.

Roger Goodell is also featured in the ad and is seen welcoming guests to the 100th season banquet before Lynch digs his finger into a cake and starts the mayhem by knocking a football loose.

The commercial was directed by Friday Night Lights' Peter Berg and will run throughout the NFL's 100th season in 2019.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message