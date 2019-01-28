Sean McVay and Bill Belichick have spent a lot of this season communicating with each other.

In Peter King's most recent Football Morning in America column, the Rams' second-year coach explained how he's been able to forge a relationship with the five-time Super Bowl champion throughout this season.

McVay explained how he met Belichick at the combine last year and the two were able to hit it off.

"He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening," McVay told King. "This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.’ For him to even take the time to say congrats, it’s pretty cool. That’s one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I’m still young, still figuring it out. That stuff’s been really helpful to me."

King added that McVay and Belichick talk with other coaches around the league about the game, both to share their own wisdom and to learn from the competition.

On Sunday, McVay and Belichick will face off against each other for the first time in their careers in Super Bowl LIII. It will be McVay's first Super Bowl and just his fourth career playoff game while it will be Belichick's ninth Super Bowl as a head coach and 42nd playoff contest.