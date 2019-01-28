Tony Romo, Jim Nantz Watched 'A Star is Born' Together

Apparently, Tony Romo is a big fan of U2.

By Kaelen Jones
January 28, 2019

Tony Romo's broadcasting genius is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The former Cowboys quarterback was prophetic during his call of the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Chiefs and seemed to know where the ball was going before every play down the stretch.

Yes, part of the secret to knowing what's coming is having 13 years of NFL quarterbacking experience under your belt. But apparently, he has a pregame routine that's almost just as gripping.

FELDMAN: Inside the Private Meeting that Ultimately Landed Tony Romo a Top Analyst Job at CBS

Romo told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that he unabashedly sings two or three songs before calling games alongside CBS' Jim Nantz.

Among the groups Romo sings: U2, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen. He and Nantz saw the hit movie A Star is Born together, and Romo has since grown fond of singing songs off its soundtrack.

“We go through different songs,” Romo said. “We usually finish with ‘Red Hill Mining’ from U2, and I usually try to make Nantz hit the high note.”

Per Marchand, there's video out there of Romo's pregame concerts and it's possible CBS plays it ahead of airing Super Bowl LIII. Let's hope the network shares it because nothing would be better than seeing either one of them try to hit Gaga's high notes in "Shallow."

