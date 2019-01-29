Elandon Roberts Says Bill Belichick 'Isn't as Mean as Y'all Think He Is'

Elandon Roberts shares a little insight on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

By Jenna West
January 29, 2019

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts is giving fans an inside glimpse at the team's chemistry.

During a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, Roberts was asked about his feelings on several of his teammates and head coach Bill Belichick. 

When discussing Belichick, Roberts shared how the coach is different than how people might perceive him.

"You can go talk to him about anything," Roberts said. "He ain't as mean as y'all think he is. He's cool."

The third-year player also discussed why he likes working with Trey Flowers, Shaq Mason and Dont'a Hightower, revealing that he often picks Hightower's brain.

"This guy is smart," he said of Hightower. "Great leader. I ask Dont'a a hundred questions all the time. I probably get on his nerves but I'm asking."

The Patriots are returning to the Super Bowl for their third consecutive season and will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

