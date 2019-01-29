President Trump will sit down with CBS for a Super Bowl Sunday interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, the network announced Monday.

Portions of the taped interview will air Sunday on Brennan's show, which will be broadcast from Atlanta before CBS's coverage of Super Bowl LIII. The remainder of President Trump's interview will air later in the day at 3:30 p.m. as part of the network's pre-game programming.

The interview will mark Trump's first since the end of the partial government shutdown.

Neither the network nor the White House have commented on specific interview topics or plans.

George W. Bush began the Super Bowl Sunday interviews in 2004 and President Barack Obama continued the tradition in 2009 by sitting down for an interview every year of his presidency on Super Bowl Sunday. Trump continued the annual appearance after his inaguration in 2017, when it was FOX's turn to air the championship game.

Trump was interviewed by former FOX personality Bill O'Reilly, but did not participate in an interview on NBC's pre-game broadcast last year.

CBS will air Super Bowl LIII on Sunday evening, with kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.