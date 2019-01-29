President Trump to Sit Down for Super Bowl Sunday Interview with CBS

President Trump skipped the traditional Super Bowl Sunday interview last year.

By Emily Caron
January 29, 2019

President Trump will sit down with CBS for a Super Bowl Sunday interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, the network announced Monday.

Portions of the taped interview will air Sunday on Brennan's show, which will be broadcast from Atlanta before CBS's coverage of Super Bowl LIII. The remainder of President Trump's interview will air later in the day at 3:30 p.m. as part of the network's pre-game programming.

The interview will mark Trump's first since the end of the partial government shutdown.

Neither the network nor the White House have commented on specific interview topics or plans.

George W. Bush began the Super Bowl Sunday interviews in 2004 and President Barack Obama continued the tradition in 2009 by sitting down for an interview every year of his presidency on Super Bowl Sunday. Trump continued the annual appearance after his inaguration in 2017, when it was FOX's turn to air the championship game.

Trump was interviewed by former FOX personality Bill O'Reilly, but did not participate in an interview on NBC's pre-game broadcast last year.

CBS will air Super Bowl LIII on Sunday evening, with kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message