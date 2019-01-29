Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will make history as the first male cheerleaders to perform at the Super Bowl when their Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Peron and Jinnies have been cheering for the Rams all season during the 13–3 run to an NFC Championship title alongside their female counterparts after making Los Angeles's squad last March. The pair already made history this season, alongside New Orleans Saints' male cheerleader Jesse Hernandez, as the first male cheerleaders in NFL league history.

While the Ravens and the Colts have long had men on their co-ed cheerleading teams, the Rams and Saints made history in that their male cheerleaders do not function as stuntmen, but also dance alongside their female teammates doing the same moves.

Now, Peron and Jinnies, both classically trained dancers, get to take their talents to the biggest game of all–and they seem pretty pumped about it.

Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜... WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61 — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019

In an apperance on Good Morning America on Thursday, host Michael Strahan asked the duo how they feel about heading to Atlanta.

“It’s like a fairy tale," Peron said.

These @RamsNFL cheerleaders are about to make history - male cheerleaders will be at the Super Bowl for the first time! "I'm speechless." pic.twitter.com/MJLVicD3oI — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 24, 2019

During the interview, Rams cheerleading captain Emily Leibert called Peron and Jinnies “trailblazers." Peron added that their presence at Super Bowl LIII has already begun to encourage more male cheerleaders to try out for NFL teams.

Peron and Jinnies will be with their squad on the sidelines in Atlanta at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 when the Rams and the Patriots face off for this year's title. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.