2 Chainz, Adam Scott Star in First Expenseable Super Bowl Commercial

Rapper 2 Chainz and actor Adam Scott will be helping Expensify appear in its first-ever Super Bowl spot when the two join forces for a 30-second ad on Sunday.

Expensify, an expense management platform, dropped two versions of the commercial on Tuesday—a 30-second one that will air during the game and an extended 60-second version that will run online only.

The ad starts as a music video in which 2 Chainz raps in an ice car with a seafood tower. Scott, his record label's head of finance, then appears and reminds the rapper to keep paper receipts if he wants to get reimbursed. 2 Chainz responds that he has Expensify to take care of it.

Expensify's commercial will also be 'the first expensable' Super Bowl ad. Viewers will have the chance to take a photo of 2 Chainz's digital receipt for the ice car and enter for a chance to win its equivalent in cash, which is currently valued at more than $200,000.

The ad will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.