Doritos enlisted Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys to promote the new Flamin' Hot Nacho chip in PepsiCo's latest star studded Super Bowl commercial.

The ad begins with Chance realizing that Doritos took their original chip and made it... well, hot. "I Want It That Way" plays softly in the background as Chance has this epiphany, which naturally takes him to a tarmac where he's driving around in a hot rod while remixing the 1999 boy band classic with the help of the hit single's originial artists.

Chance the Rapper remixes Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” for Doritos’ Super Bowl ad. pic.twitter.com/CRF0BgeX5C — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 29, 2019

If a Chance-Backstreet-Boys-duo doesn't get you hooked on Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos, we're not sure what will.

Super Bowl Sunday will take place on Feb. 3, 2019 as the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Kickoff of this year's big game (and best commercials) is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.