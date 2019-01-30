Watch: Michael Vick Admits He Cried Over Eagles QB Battle With Nick Foles

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick said he cried over a position battle with Nick Foles when he played for the Eagles under coach Chip Kelly.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 30, 2019

Vick appeared on Bleacher Report's "Simms and Lefkoe Podcast" with Buccaneers wide receiver and former Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson to talk about their time playing in Philadelphia. The two discussed their relationship with Kelly, who took over as head coach for the Eagles in 2013. Vick had been with the Eagles since 2009 and had been the starter primarily beginning in the 2011 season. Kelly forced a quarterback battle between Vick, Foles and rookie Matt Barkley.

Vick said he was so upset with the battle with Kelly that he cried in the preseason.

Kelly and Jackson said the biggest complaint about Kelly was that he valued his system more than his players. 

Vick played his last season for Kelly that year and signed a contract with the Jets in 2014. He retired from the NFL in 2017. 

Foles went on to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots last season, winning the Super Bowl MVP award. 

Kelly is the current head coach at UCLA. He was the Eagles head coach from 2013–2015 and then with the 49ers in 2016. 

