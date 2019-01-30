RoboChild Will Haunt Your Dreams Forever After TurboTax Super Bowl Commercial

Screenshot/YouTube

TurboTax teased its Super Bowl commercial and introduced the world to RoboChild.

By Jenna West
January 30, 2019

TurboTax’s Super Bowl commercial this year sits squarely in the uncanny valley. 

The tax prep company teased its Super Bowl commercial on Wednesday and introduced the world to RoboChild, which is exactly what it sounds like.

We don't know much about him (her?) yet except that he is looking for kale salad with chicken and guacamole. The robot with a plastic doll face seems convinced the super food will result in him "#livingmybestlife."

Check out the tease for the commercial to see for yourself.

Poor thing. Robochild doesn't know you don't snack on kale salad during the Super Bowl. He also seems to be confused by the emotion of love.

The world might not be ready for Robochild yet, according to his father and inventor, but his "time will come."

Until then, Super Bowl LIII is coming soon and expect many reactions to RoboChild. Kickoff for the Patriots-Rams matchup is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3.

