The Rams hope they can deliver Los Angeles a championship when they face the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII this weekend. During the matchup, a pair of Rams stars will try to convince you to have some pizza delivered to you, too.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley feature in a Pizza Hut Super Bowl ad, which centers around how pizza and football go together. The two are shown laying in a football field alongside an open box of pizza as they watch the clouds.

During the 15-second spot, Goff points out that one cloud looks like a bunny! Gurley adds that another looks like pizza, before quipping, "pizza is dope!"

If the NFL's leading scorer thinks so, then it must be true.