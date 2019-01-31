Watch: Jared Goff, Todd Gurley Star in Pizza Hut Super Bowl Commercial

The Rams stars are shown lying down on a football field, enjoying a view of the clouds alongside an open pizza box.

By Kaelen Jones
January 31, 2019

The Rams hope they can deliver Los Angeles a championship when they face the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII this weekend. During the matchup, a pair of Rams stars will try to convince you to have some pizza delivered to you, too.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley feature in a Pizza Hut Super Bowl ad, which centers around how pizza and football go together. The two are shown laying in a football field alongside an open box of pizza as they watch the clouds.

During the 15-second spot, Goff points out that one cloud looks like a bunny! Gurley adds that another looks like pizza, before quipping, "pizza is dope!"

If the NFL's leading scorer thinks so, then it must be true.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message