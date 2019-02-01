When is the 2019 Puppy Bowl?

Animal Planet/Twitter

Puppy Bowl XV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3 ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

By Emily Caron
February 01, 2019

The 2019 Puppy Bowl will take place on on Super Bowl Sunday before kickoff of the big game.

Tune in on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET for the 15th annual showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff as Animal Planet's adoption extravaganza game once again brings in competitors from dog shelter's across the country for Puppy Bowl XV. 

You can find the starting lineup's here (and the just as adorable backups here) or just watch these adorable videos to meet the pups in play.

The Puppy Bowl will be live on Animal Planet Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl kicks off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET.

