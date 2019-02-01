When is the 2019 Puppy Bowl?

The 2019 Puppy Bowl will take place on on Super Bowl Sunday before kickoff of the big game.

Tune in on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET for the 15th annual showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff as Animal Planet's adoption extravaganza game once again brings in competitors from dog shelter's across the country for Puppy Bowl XV.

You can find the starting lineup's here (and the just as adorable backups here) or just watch these adorable videos to meet the pups in play.

Talk about Hard Barks! Come inside training camp with Team Fluff before #PuppyBowlXV. pic.twitter.com/tcH1FlnPSC — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 10, 2019

Every day of @Danschachner's life could feel like the Puppy Bowl, considering he is a proud foster. Hear how our #PuppyBowlXV ref has been inspired to work with animals. pic.twitter.com/GmaLLgMbKQ — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 15, 2019

The Puppy Bowl will be live on Animal Planet Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl kicks off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET.