Maroon 5 might've headlined Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, but their music wasn't thing everyone was talking about. That would be lead singer Adam Levine and his wardrobe changes.

Levine began the performance with what appeared to be a leather jacket over a black and brown tank top and a pair of black jeans.

Did Adam Levine steal that jacket from Jackie Moon of the Flint Tropics? pic.twitter.com/AmBOuklg4u — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2019

About halfway into the performance, Levine took the jacket off, sporting just the tank top and two full arm sleeves of tattoos.

Screenshot Broadcast

If that wasn't enough, Levine decided that the only appropriate way to end the show was to take it all off entirely.

Screenshot Broadcast

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with Levine's wardrobe changes.

why is adam levine out here looking like my chair? pic.twitter.com/zzJzQL3jdb — Liz Gillespie (@lizzygillespie) February 4, 2019

Patriots 3



Clothes taken off by Adam Levine 2 — Zac Pacleb (@ZacPacleb) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine was like okay there’s one way to save this show and it’s to take my clothes off — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 4, 2019

Who did the #Superbowl Halftime better?

Retweet for Spongebob

Like for Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/e4wClGIs70 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 4, 2019

The Patriots led the Rams 3–0 at halftime.