Adam Levine Took His Shirt Off During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Levine shed both his jacket and tank top during the course of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime performance.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

Maroon 5 might've headlined Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, but their music wasn't thing everyone was talking about. That would be lead singer Adam Levine and his wardrobe changes.

Levine began the performance with what appeared to be a leather jacket over a black and brown tank top and a pair of black jeans.

About halfway into the performance, Levine took the jacket off, sporting just the tank top and two full arm sleeves of tattoos. 

Screenshot Broadcast

If that wasn't enough, Levine decided that the only appropriate way to end the show was to take it all off entirely.

Screenshot Broadcast

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with Levine's wardrobe changes.

The Patriots led the Rams 3–0 at halftime.

