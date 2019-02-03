Levine shed both his jacket and tank top during the course of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime performance.
Maroon 5 might've headlined Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, but their music wasn't thing everyone was talking about. That would be lead singer Adam Levine and his wardrobe changes.
Levine began the performance with what appeared to be a leather jacket over a black and brown tank top and a pair of black jeans.
Did Adam Levine steal that jacket from Jackie Moon of the Flint Tropics? pic.twitter.com/AmBOuklg4u— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2019
About halfway into the performance, Levine took the jacket off, sporting just the tank top and two full arm sleeves of tattoos.
If that wasn't enough, Levine decided that the only appropriate way to end the show was to take it all off entirely.
Naturally, Twitter had a field day with Levine's wardrobe changes.
why is adam levine out here looking like my chair? pic.twitter.com/zzJzQL3jdb— Liz Gillespie (@lizzygillespie) February 4, 2019
Patriots 3— Zac Pacleb (@ZacPacleb) February 4, 2019
Clothes taken off by Adam Levine 2
Adam Levine was like okay there’s one way to save this show and it’s to take my clothes off— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 4, 2019
Who did the #Superbowl Halftime better?— Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 4, 2019
Retweet for Spongebob
Like for Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/e4wClGIs70
The Patriots led the Rams 3–0 at halftime.