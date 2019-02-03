Movie stars, pop stars and more have made this year's Super Bowl commercials another one full of hits.

The ads throughout the game are some of the best in the business with advertisers focusing in on the Super Bowl as a big premiere date. The ads that come from the Super Bowl are memorable and stick with viewers long after the game is over. Often a company will use the ad campaign for many years.

We'll be updating this post all night.

Stella Artois – Change Up The Usual

Jeff Bridges reprises his famous role as The Dude from the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, while Sarah Jessica Parker plays her character Carrie Bradshaw from HBO's Sex and the City. The two forgo their classic drink choices of a White Russian and Cosmopolitan in favor of Stella Artois.

Pepsi – More Than OK

Pepsi created one of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time when Cindy Crawford introduced the brand's new can design in 1992. They're using plenty of star power in this year's ad with Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon, who remind us why Pepsi is more than OK.

Buble – #InHerCourt

Serena Williams appeared in the commerical for the campaign, "The Ball is in Her Court." In the ad, the tennis super star encourages women to not wait and that they have the power. Who could be better to lead Bumble's "The Ball is in Her Court" campaign than the G.O.A.T. herself?

Amazon – Not Everything Makes the Cut

The brand's 2019 Super Bowl commercial portrays fictional Alexa products that didn't turn out quite as planned. Mishaps occur as stars like Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson test out some voice activated products that create more problems than solve them.

Planters – Mr. Peanut Is Always There in Crunch Time

Mr. Peanut drives like a nut in a peanut-shaped bus to save Alex Rodriguez from eating kale chips. As Mr. Peanut races to arrive in crunch time for A-Rod's snacking, Charlie Sheen makes a cameo saying, "You people think I'm nuts."

Doritos – #NowItsHot

Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys team up to introduce Doritos' new Flamin' Hot Nacho chips. As the Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" plays in the background, Chance has an epiphany to make it hotter and remix the classic. If this duo doesn't get you hooked on the new chips, we're not sure what will.

Microsoft – We All Win

Microsoft focuses on the Xbox Adaptive Controller for gamers with disabilities but will also tug at your heartstrings. In this extended version, we learn the stories of a few young gamers and how the new controller has changed their gaming experiences.

WeatherTech – Scout

WeatherTech CEO David McNeil's golden retriever, Scout, stars in this ad focusing on the brand's new pet bowl brand, PetComfort. McNeil wanted to create toxic-free pet products after losing three dogs to cancer. Nothing will warm your heart more than following Scout, who wears an employee badge, around the office.

AUDI – CASHEW

A man reunites with his grandpa, who gifts him an electric Audi. As he slips behind the wheel, he experiences a jolt and is brought back to a surprising reality.

Olay – Killer Skin

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is no stranger to horror movies, and this Olay teaser nods her previous work. Gellar stands in front of a mirror putting on moisturizer on a dark and stormy night as a masked man stands outside her house. She tries to hide from him, but it turns out her moisturizer is what interests him.

This post will be updated as the Super Bowl continues.