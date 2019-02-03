'The Dynasty Rolls On': Boston Papers Commemorate Patriots' Super Bowl Win

The Patriots captured their third title in five seasons after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

By Kaelen Jones
February 03, 2019

The Patriots won their sixth title in franchise history by dispatching the Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII. It marked the third time New England captured the Lombardi Trophy in the past five seasons.

Quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth career title in nine tries. Dynasty is very much an appropriate term when describing the Patriots franchise and folks in Boston are not shy to assert so.

Following Sunday's triumph, Boston newspapers commemorated another successful season for the Patriots by adorning their front pages with appraisal of the feat.

The Boston Globe: "The Dynasty Rolls On"

The Boston Globe Sports/Score Section: "Super Humans"

The Boston Herald: "Pats declare we're still here with another Super Bowl win"

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

The Patriots are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in franchise history.

