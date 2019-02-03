The Patriots won their sixth title in franchise history by dispatching the Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII. It marked the third time New England captured the Lombardi Trophy in the past five seasons.

Quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth career title in nine tries. Dynasty is very much an appropriate term when describing the Patriots franchise and folks in Boston are not shy to assert so.

Following Sunday's triumph, Boston newspapers commemorated another successful season for the Patriots by adorning their front pages with appraisal of the feat.

The Boston Globe: "The Dynasty Rolls On"

The dynasty rolls on. A look at the Boston Globe's homepage after the #Patriots Super Bowl win. https://t.co/etFVEsBIQL pic.twitter.com/gKYhbI9rNT — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 4, 2019

The Boston Globe Sports/Score Section: "Super Humans"

It’s true; the #Patriots have won their sixth #SuperBowl title. Here’s what our front page and sports section cover page look like. https://t.co/IBNGFcDVjB — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 4, 2019

The Boston Herald: "Pats declare we're still here with another Super Bowl win"

Strong. Even stronger with Gronk. pic.twitter.com/7NCHRTS1Hx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2019

The Patriots are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in franchise history.