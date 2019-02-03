C.J. Anderson will play in his second Super Bowl on Sunday when the Rams take on the Patriots.

The Rams running back was undrafted out of California when he started his NFL career in 2013. He joined the Broncos and appeared in five games that season, picking up 38 rushing yards.

The next season, Anderson rushed for 849 yards and eight touchdowns and had 34 catches for 324 yards and two scores. He earned a Pro Bowl bid.

Over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Anderson combined to rush for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 41 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

In 2017, Anderson had another strong year, rushing for a career high 1,007 yards and three scores in addition to tallying 28 grabs for 224 yards and a score.

Anderson left the Broncos after the 2017 season and started 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. After playing nine games with the Panthers, he was released in November. The Oakland Raiders kicked the tires on Anderson, but had to let him go a week after bringing him in.

Anderson signed with the Rams on Dec. 19 and then went on to start two games for them. He had 299 yards and two touchdowns in those two regular season games. In Los Angeles's playoff opener, Anderson's first playoff game since he started Super Bowl 50 for the Broncos and rushed for 90 yards and a score, Anderson ran for two touchdowns and 123 yards in a win over the Cowboys.

Although has play has always helped him make his name, Anderson's physique has caught the eyes of many this season On ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, Anderson admitted he was a bit bigger than his listed weight of 225 lbs, but said he couldn't be bigger the 235 lbs, explaining that he wouldn't be able to move well enough at 240 lbs or higher.