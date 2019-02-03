Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. Over his lengthy career, the quarterback has been named to 14 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and three-time MVP.

Brady, 41, has played 19 seasons in the NFL after New England drafted him out of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Brady entered Super Bowl LIII with five championships to his name. He'll aim for a sixth on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady is 5–3 in Super Bowls over his career, with one loss coming last year to the Eagles.