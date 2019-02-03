Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Wins Super Bowl MVP After 10-Catch Performance

Edelman is the seventh receiver to win Super Bowl MVP in NFL history. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

Julian Edelman became the seventh wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP on Sunday, winning the award after New England defeated the Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Edelman ended the evening with 10 receptions for 141 yards. 

The nine-year veteran is the second Patriot to win Super Bowl MVP. Deion Branch won the award with New England following the Patriots' victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Edelman led the Patriots in receiving yards in 2018 and finished second on the team with 74 receptions. Brady and Edelman have connected for 30 touchdowns across nine seasons. The Kent State product caught 26 passes this postseason. He caught seven passes for 96 yards in New England's AFC Championship win over Kansas City

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl of the Brady-Belichick era on Sunday. Edelman now has three Super Bowl victories. 

 

