The Patriots and Rams ranked as two of the NFL's top four scoring offenses in 2018, with both teams sporting a slate of quality pass catchers. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski headline New England's receiving corps, while former Patriot Brandin Cooks has evolved into a top option for Rams QB Jared Goff.

With two high-powered passing attacks, there are numerous receiving options for Super Bowl MVP. So which wide receivers have won the award in previous years? Check out the class of six below.

Super Bowl XLIII: Santonio Holmes, Steelers

Super Bowl XL: Hines Ward, Steelers

Super Bowl XXXIX: Deion Branch, Patriots

Super Bowl XXIII: Jerry Rice, 49ers

Super Bowl XI: Fred Biletnikoff, Raiders

Super Bowl X: Lynn Swann, Steelers