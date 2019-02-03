Patriots–Rams Score at Halftime is Second-Lowest in Super Bowl History

The 3–0 score was just one point more than the lowest scoring Super Bowl.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

The first half of Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Rams ended in the second lowest scoring first half in a Super Bowl at 3–0, New England.

Super Bowl LIII's halftime score is just one point more than what was posted 44 years ago when the Steelers led the Vikings 2–0 at half at Tulane Stadium in Super Bowl IX in 1975. This year's big game is only the second Super Bowl ever to have fewer than six points in a half. 

The Patriots' three-points came on a 42-yard field goal from kicker Stephen Gotskowski in the second quarter. 

Sunday's game also marks the first time the Rams have been shut out in the first half in 36 games under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams became the sixth team with no third-down conversions in the first half of a Super Bowl, all previous five of which have lost.

