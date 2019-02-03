Patriots running back Sony Michel scored Super Bowl LIII's first touchdown with seven minutes left in the game, giving the Patriots a 10–3 lead over the Rams with the ensuing extra point.

Michel became the second rookie in the last 30 seasons to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Michel ran into the end zone after a five-play, 69-yard drive.

The touchdown was set up with a 29-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski from quarterback Tom Brady.

Michel's score was the only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII, as the Patriots ended up winning 13–3.