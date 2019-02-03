WATCH: Patriots RB Sony Michel Scores Super Bowl LIII's Lone Touchdown in Fourth Quarter

SportsCenter/Twitter

Super Bowl LIII didn't see a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots running back Sony Michel scored Super Bowl LIII's first touchdown with seven minutes left in the game, giving the Patriots a 10–3 lead over the Rams with the ensuing extra point. 

Michel became the second rookie in the last 30 seasons to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Michel ran into the end zone after a five-play, 69-yard drive. 

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

The touchdown was set up with a 29-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski from quarterback Tom Brady.

Patriots fans, celebrate New England's sixth Super Bowl title with gear from Fanatics

Michel's score was the only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII, as the Patriots ended up winning 13–3. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message