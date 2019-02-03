The Patriots and Rams will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, marking the 53rd Super Bowl in NFL history. There have been 19 Super Bowls decided by one score, but a strikingly small number of overtime games.

The Super Bowl has only gone to overtime once, and not until February 2017. Tom Brady and the Patriots rebounded from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to tie the contest at 28-28 at the end of regulation. New England won the coin toss in overtime and drove right down the field, winning the fifth Super Bowl in franchise history on a touchdown run by James White. Several other Super Bowls were.

Last night: James White's game-winning OT touchdown that capped off the greatest comeback in #SuperBowl history for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/dJM6zveBf7 — High & Outside Sports (@HighandOutside_) February 6, 2017

Brady's five Super Bowls are the most of any quarterback in NFL history. The Rams enter Super Bowl LIII seeking their second Super Bowl and first since January 2000.