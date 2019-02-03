Maroon 5 headlined Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta, Ga. Travis Scott and Big Boi joined the group on stage in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where an illuminated stage in the shape of an 'M' was constructed for the performance.

Spotlights, backlighting, fireworks and more were brought out as well during the rapid setup, which was deconstructed just as quickly after the performers left the field.

A time-lapse of the construction, performance and deconstruction of the Super Bowl halftime show.



Efficient work to say the least. pic.twitter.com/L52PdDVKEg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5's lead signer Adam Levine stole the show itself–or rather, his wardrobe did–during the 14-minute performance.

The Rams and the Patriots returned to action after the show's stage was cleared.