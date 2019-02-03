Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton trolled Patriots fans at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday by celebrating in the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the video board showed his touchdown pass to Nick Foles in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII victory.

Burton's "Philly Special" pass to his quarterback gave Philadelphia a 22-12 lead in the first half. Burton had not thrown a touchdown pass prior to his Super Bowl highlight.

Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in franchise history with the 41-33 victory. New England squared off against Los Angeles on Sunday as it seeks its sixth Super Bowl of the Brady-Belichick era.