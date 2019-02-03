Burton completed a touchdown pass to Trey Burton in Super Bowl LII.
Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton trolled Patriots fans at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday by celebrating in the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the video board showed his touchdown pass to Nick Foles in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII victory.
Burton's "Philly Special" pass to his quarterback gave Philadelphia a 22-12 lead in the first half. Burton had not thrown a touchdown pass prior to his Super Bowl highlight.
Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in franchise history with the 41-33 victory. New England squared off against Los Angeles on Sunday as it seeks its sixth Super Bowl of the Brady-Belichick era.