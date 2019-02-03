The New England Patriots have won their sixth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

After failing to score a touchdown for three quarters, Tom Brady led the Patriots on a five-play, 69-yard touchdown drive to give New England a 10–6 lead with 2:49 left in the game.

New England's score was the only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII, which became the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Stephen Gostowski's 41-yard field goal sealed the Patriots' 13–3 win, giving New England its third Super Bowl win in the last five years.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game from Twitter:

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Well.... They’re still here. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2019

How many rings does Brady have? pic.twitter.com/jXc1Voxwmy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

The Patriots are definitely going to be like “nobody believed in us!!!!” after they win a game literally everyone thought they would. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 4, 2019

America to Tom Brady and the Patriots right now pic.twitter.com/4HX4RnE9RH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 4, 2019

Bruh, they have won 6 of these things. It’s so hard to win one. What the Pats have done is so improbable. We will never see anything like this in our lifetime. Dynasties will always build contempt, but tonight everyone should just marvel at what they have done. Congrats! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 4, 2019

When Tom Brady wins a Super Bowl vs Atlanta and a Super Bowl in the Falcons home stadium... pic.twitter.com/xnlvxE6nu1 — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) February 4, 2019

it’s only fitting that brady winning his sixth ring was a miserable experience for everyone that wasn’t a patriots fan — joon (@joonlee) February 4, 2019

Really hope Anthony Davis gets traded tomorrow to cut the Patriots celebration short. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 4, 2019