After capturing their third Super Bowl title within the past five seasons, the New England Patriots will make their commemorative trip to the White House. However, at least one player has already decided he will not do so.

Veteran safety Duron Harmon told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler that he doesn't plan on visiting the Oval Office with his teammates during the future trip. In The MMQB's "Morning Huddle," Kahler wrote:

On Thursday, I asked several Patriots players if they would visit the White House if the Patriots won the Super Bowl. All said they hadn’t thought about it yet except for safety Duron Harmon, who did not attend the Patriots’ visit to the Trump White House after Super Bowl LI. He told me, “I probably won’t go. I'm not going. I did not go last time. We all know why. I just feel like, for what he believes and what he says, it doesn’t sit well with me, so there’s no point in going there. It would be fake to shake his hand.”

Harmon was one of several Patriots players who didn't visit the White House following their triumph over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Star quarterback Tom Brady was among those who turned down the chance to visit, but said he chose not to because of "personal family matters."

When Harmon was approached by TMZ on Sunday night, he reiterated that "they don't want me in the White House" and added that meeting President Obama "would be dope."

Sunday's victory marked the third Super Bowl title of Harmon's career. The Rutgers product has spent each of his six seasons in the NFL with New England after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.