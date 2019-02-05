Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as one of the league's all-time greats. Some might even argue that he's become the greatest of all time, but don't tell Brady that.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, host Michael Strahan asked Brady how being called the "G.O.A.T" makes him feel. The six-time Super Bowl champion told Strahan that he actually isn't a fan.

"I don't even like that!" Brady said. "I don't even like it. It makes me cringe!"

"I guess I take compliments worse," he added. "I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more,' and I would say 'Thank you very much, I'll go prove you wrong.'"

For all those wondering how much longer the GOAT will continue to quarterback New England's squad, Brady also told Strahan that playing until he's 45 is still the goal.

Brady led the Patriots to a 13–3 win over the Rams Sunday in Super Bowl LIII and is now the first player in history to have won six championships.