LeBron James Calls Tom Brady the GOAT After Sixth Super Bowl Title

James has three Finals MVPs, one behind Brady's four Super Bowl MVP awards. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 04, 2019

After earning his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday, Tom Brady earned a shoutout from LeBron James on Twitter.

The three-time NBA champion called Brady the G.O.A.T. in a tweet following the Patriots' 13–3 win over the Rams on Sunday. Brady now has the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history. 

The three-time NFL MVP threw for 262 yards in the victory.

James's last championship came in 2016 as a member of the Cavaliers. He joined the Lakers this past offseason.  

James has three Finals MVP awards. Brady has won Super Bowl MVP four times in six Super Bowl victories. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message