After earning his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday, Tom Brady earned a shoutout from LeBron James on Twitter.

The three-time NBA champion called Brady the G.O.A.T. in a tweet following the Patriots' 13–3 win over the Rams on Sunday. Brady now has the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history.

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

The three-time NFL MVP threw for 262 yards in the victory.

James's last championship came in 2016 as a member of the Cavaliers. He joined the Lakers this past offseason.

James has three Finals MVP awards. Brady has won Super Bowl MVP four times in six Super Bowl victories.