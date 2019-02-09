How to Watch Alliance of American Football Season Opener: Schedule, Times, TV Channels

Find out how to watch the Alliance of American Football this weekend.

By Jenna West
February 09, 2019

The Patriots' 13–3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams last Sunday night might have ended the NFL season, but football isn't over.

The Alliance of American Football's inaugural season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 9. Head coach Steve Spurrier and the Orlando Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends at Spectrum Stadium, while the San Diego Fleet will visit the San Antonio Commanders at The Alamodome.

Both games start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night and will air regionally on CBS.

You can watch the game live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

On Sunday, head coach Mike Singletary and the Memphis Express will take on the Birmingham Iron at Legion Field at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. At Sun Devil Stadium, the Salt Lake Stallions will visit the Arizona Hotshots at 8 p.m. The final matchup of opening weekend will air on the NFL Network.

