Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg made his first Alliance of American Football appearance Sunday, struggling in a profanity-laden debut.

Hackenberg started for the Memphis Express and his team lost to the Birmingham Iron, 26-0. He went 10–for–23 with 87 yards and one interception.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg also forgot he was mic'd up during the game, offering a selection of profanities.

Be warned, this contains expletives.

Christian Hackenberg keeps forgetting that he's mic'd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/dYgQKHHh2Z — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 10, 2019

He was replaced by backup quarterback Brandon Silvers with a just over four minutes to play, and Silvers threw an interception on his first drive.

Memphis makes a change at QB and is immediately picked off. The @aafiron defense really showing out today. pic.twitter.com/tcScIedMMK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 10, 2019

Hackenberg was a second-round pick by the Jets out of Penn State in the 2016 NFL draft. He didn’t play in an NFL regular season game.