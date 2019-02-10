Former Jets QB Christian Hackenberg Fizzles in Profanity Laden AAF Debut

Joe Robbins AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg made his first Alliance of American Football appearance Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2019

Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg made his first Alliance of American Football appearance Sunday, struggling in a profanity-laden debut.

Hackenberg started for the Memphis Express and his team lost to the Birmingham Iron, 26-0. He went 10–for–23 with 87 yards and one interception.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg also forgot he was mic'd up during the game, offering a selection of profanities.

Be warned, this contains expletives.

He was replaced by backup quarterback Brandon Silvers with a just over four minutes to play, and Silvers threw an interception on his first drive.

Alliance of American Football Excites With Big Plays, Big Ratings on Opening Night

Hackenberg was a second-round pick by the Jets out of Penn State in the 2016 NFL draft. He didn’t play in an NFL regular season game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message